EU proposes funding job support for Belgium, Austria as Casa, KTM falter

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has proposed mobilising €1.9 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers to support 836 people made redundant in Belgium and Austria, following job losses at retailer Casa and motorcycle maker KTM.

Casa, a home decoration retail chain, was declared bankrupt in Belgium in March 2025, leaving 416 workers without jobs, the Commission said on Friday.

The funding would pay for support including job-search events, career counselling and guidance, and skills training to help affected workers return to employment.

The total estimated cost of the measures in Belgium is €2.3 million, with 85% (€1.9 million) covered by the Commission and 15% (€338,247) by the Flemish Public Employment Services.

Belgian authorities began providing support in March 2025 shortly after the bankruptcy declaration, and the EU fund can retroactively cover eligible costs.

Support also proposed for KTM redundancies in Austria

KTM reported high losses and falling sales in 2024, and shortages of supplies and parts led the company to halt production in April 2025, according to the Commission.

The proposed EU-backed measures in Austria would support 420 dismissed workers through career counselling, job-search support, skills training and training allowances.

The total estimated cost of the Austrian package is €3 million, including 60% (€1.8 million) from the Commission and 40% (€1.2 million) from the Austrian Public Employment Service.

The funding plan now needs approval from the European Parliament and the Council, requiring a simple majority in Parliament and a qualified majority in the Council.

Since 2007, the fund has been used in 186 cases, allocating €727 million to help more than 181,000 people in 20 EU countries.