Renewed EU expert group sets sights on sustainability, defence challenges

Credit: Unsplash.com

Top experts from the EU’s Economic and Societal Impact of Research (ESIR) advisory group have met in Brussels after the European Commission renewed the group’s mandate for 2026 – 27.

The ESIR group provides evidence-based advice to help shape EU research and innovation policy, the Commission informed in a statement on Friday.

ESIR has 21 experts in economics, innovation policy, sustainability and technology, drawn from across Europe, with a mix of reappointed and newly appointed members.

The group held its inaugural plenary meeting on 6 February in Brussels.

Members discussed evidence-based policymaking and multidisciplinary collaboration in response to technological and geopolitical challenges, and said Europe faces new uncertainties linked to interconnected crises and shifting global dynamics.

Priorities for 2026 – 27

The group agreed its work programme for 2026 – 27 will focus on strengthening Europe’s research and innovation capacity, boosting productivity and competitiveness, assessing the impacts of emerging technologies, supporting sustainable and inclusive transitions, and cooperation in security and defence, the Commission said.

Katherine Richardson, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, was appointed chair for the 2026 – 27 mandate after also serving as chair during the 2024 – 25 mandate.

ESIR’s work on sustainability will cover social and ecological transitions, citizen engagement, measuring sustainable development, higher education and youth, digitalisation, the circular economy and governance.

The group plans to engage with stakeholders to build an “ESIR Community” and will produce policy briefs and outreach activities, including events and conferences.

During its previous mandate in 2024 – 25, ESIR examined dual-use technologies, long-term sustainability strategies for research and innovation, and the EU innovation divide.