EU health agency reports no new MERS-CoV cases in 2026 so far

Credit: Unsplash.com

No new cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) were reported worldwide between 5 January and 3 February 2026.

No new infections had been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) or by national health authorities as of 3 February, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced on Monday.

It added that no MERS cases had been reported at any point in 2026 up to 3 February.

Cumulative global totals since 2012

Since MERS was first identified in April 2012, a total of 2,647 cases have been reported globally, including 959 deaths.

MERS is a respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, and has been tracked through reports from countries to the WHO and their own national health agencies.