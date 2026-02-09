Military support for Ukraine to dominate EU defence ministers' meeting

Credit: Openverse

EU defence ministers will meet in Brussels on 11 February to discuss military support for Ukraine, including cooperation on defence innovation.

The meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) is due to start on 11 February at 16.45 and will be chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, the European Council press service announced on Monday.

Ministers are expected to hold an informal exchange of views with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who will attend in person.

EU military assistance is intended to strengthen the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine’s armed forces and to protect civilians during Russia’s invasion.

Total EU support for the Ukrainian army — including help provided by EU member states — is estimated at €69.3 billion, while overall assistance to Ukraine, including financial support and support for refugees, amounts to €193.3 billion.

European Peace Facility funding

Between 2022 and 2024, the EU mobilised €6.1 billion for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, a fund used by the bloc to reimburse and finance military assistance.

The facility finances both lethal and non-lethal equipment and supplies, including protective gear, first aid kits, fuel, ammunition and missiles.

EU countries agreed in March 2024 to raise the European Peace Facility’s financial ceiling by €5 billion by setting up a dedicated Ukraine Assistance Fund, bringing the total allocated via the facility to €11.1 billion.

Norway has contributed NOK 250 million (about €22 million) to support the measures.

After the 11 February meeting, ministers will hold a working dinner to discuss the security and defence outlook for 2026.