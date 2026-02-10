Tuesday 10 February 2026
Tuesday 10 February 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Most EU regions saw GDP growth in 2024
Real GDP rose in 169 EU regions in 2024 compared with 2023, while 64 regions recorded a fall.

The biggest increase was in Yuzhen Tsentralen in Bulgaria, where real GDP grew by 11.6%, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Eastern and Midland in Ireland followed with an 8.5% rise, alongside Severen Tsentralen in Bulgaria (8.4%), Malta (7.0%) and Mayotte — an overseas region of France — (6.2%).

The steepest decline was in Yugoiztochen in Bulgaria, where real GDP fell by 12.7%.

Southern Ireland dropped by 5.5% and La Réunion — another French overseas region — fell by 3.7%, followed by Northern and Western in Ireland and Kärnten in Austria, both down 3.6%.

Eastern and Midland and Luxembourg lead on GDP per head

GDP per capita — a measure of economic output per person — ranged from 30.1% of the EU average in Mayotte to 268.3% in Ireland’s Eastern and Midland region when expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS), which adjust for price level differences between countries.

After Eastern and Midland, Luxembourg ranked second at 244.6% of the EU average, followed by Southern Ireland at 216.6%. Hamburg in Germany (196.1%) and Praha in Czechia (191.8%) came next.

Among the lowest-ranked regions were Guyane in France at 40.8% of the EU average, Severozapaden in Bulgaria at 41.7%, Voreio Aigaio in Greece at 42.1% and Severen Tsentralen in Bulgaria at 43.3%.

