AI use in young Europeans surges, widening gap with older generations

Credit: Unsplash.com

Nearly two-thirds of young people aged 16 to 24 in the EU used generative artificial intelligence tools in 2025.

The share among 16 to 24-year-olds was 63.8%, compared with 32.7% among the wider population aged 16 to 74, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

Generative AI refers to tools that can create content such as text or images in response to prompts.

Using generative AI for private purposes was reported by 44.2% of young people, compared with 25.1% of the general population.

Use for formal education was 39.3% among 16 to 24-year-olds, versus 9.4% among those aged 16 to 74.

Professional use was similar across the two age groups — 15.8% among young people compared with 15.1% for the general population — with the organisation noting that many young people have yet to enter the labour market.

Wide differences between EU countries

Greece had the highest share of 16 to 24-year-olds using generative AI tools at 83.5%, followed by Estonia at 82.8% and Czechia at 78.5%.

The lowest shares were recorded in Romania at 44.1%, Italy at 47.2% and Poland at 49.3%, it added.

The figures were published to mark Safer Internet Day, observed on 10 February.