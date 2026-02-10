New EU asylum rules tighten restrictions on claims from 'safe countries'

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Parliament has backed plans to create an EU-wide list of “safe countries of origin” and to update rules allowing member states to treat some asylum claims as inadmissible if an applicant could have sought protection in a “safe third country.”

MEPs voted 408 in favour, 184 against and 60 abstentions to endorse the creation of the EU list of safe countries of origin, the parliamentary press service announced on Tuesday.

The list would allow asylum applications from nationals of Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Kosovo, India, Morocco and Tunisia to be fast-tracked.

Under the proposed rules, it would be for an individual applicant to show the fast-track process should not apply to them because they have a well-founded fear of persecution or face a risk of serious harm if returned.

EU accession candidate countries would also be treated as safe countries of origin unless certain circumstances apply, including indiscriminate violence in an armed conflict, an EU-wide asylum recognition rate above 20% for their citizens, or economic sanctions linked to actions affecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

The European Commission would monitor countries on the list and could temporarily deem a country not safe or propose its permanent removal, while member states could still name additional safe countries of origin at national level.

Rules on 'safe third countries'

Parliament also approved an agreement on applying the “safe third country” concept by 396 votes to 226, with 30 abstentions, the statement said.

This concept allows an EU country to declare an asylum application inadmissible if the applicant could have sought “effective protection” in another country regarded as safe.

Under the agreed rules, this could apply if there is a connection between the applicant and the third country — such as family there, prior presence, or linguistic or cultural links — if the applicant transited through that country en route to the EU and could have sought protection there, or if there is an agreement or arrangement with that country for admitting asylum seekers, with unaccompanied minors excluded from this condition.

Any EU or member state agreement with a third country used for this purpose must require that country to examine requests for protection “on merit.”

Some provisions could apply before wider EU asylum legislation is due to start applying from June 2026, including allowing a third country to be designated as safe with exceptions for specific parts of its territory or certain categories of people, as well as accelerated border procedures for applicants whose nationality has an asylum recognition rate under 20%.

The measures still need formal adoption by the Council of the EU.