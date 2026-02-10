EP housing committee pushes for energy-efficient homes, affordable rents

Credit: Unsplash.com

Members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the Housing Crisis have backed a final report calling for EU action to address housing affordability and the cost and viability of building new homes.

The report was adopted by 23 votes in favour, six against and four abstentions, the parliamentary press service reported on Monday.

MEPs said millions of Europeans face precarious living conditions because of the housing crisis, and called for EU legislation focused on the practicalities and costs of delivering new housing.

They also called for specific earmarking of funding under the European Commission’s Affordable Housing Plan to improve the energy performance of residential buildings and tackle energy poverty.

All new homes should meet quality standards on insulation, energy efficiency and air quality.

MEPs said an upcoming EU law on short-term rentals should balance tourism with housing affordability in overcrowded cities, and ensure that growth in short-term letting does not threaten affordability.

They also called for an “adequate share” of public and social housing in EU cities to increase affordability and supply for vulnerable people.

Tax changes, investment and faster permits

MEPs urged member states to use incentive-based tax systems to support low- and middle-income households, remove tax barriers such as high registration fees for first-time buyers, and make long-term rentals more affordable.

They called for more EU investment by better coordinating existing funding and reallocating unused Recovery and Resilience Plan resources to build and renovate social, public cooperative and affordable housing.

MEPs also said any revision of EU state aid rules — which govern when public money can support companies and projects — should make it easier to invest publicly in social housing while reflecting differences between national housing markets.

The report called on the European Commission to propose a “housing simplification package” to reduce red tape, including simpler permitting processes using digital systems and a 60-day deadline for permits linked to sustainable and affordable housing proposals.

On construction and renovation, MEPs called for “Made in EU” origin requirements for components in EU co-financed projects, alongside steps to support innovative and sustainable products and improve access to raw materials.

The report also called for measures to address labour shortages in construction, including training, fair wages, easier movement of workers within the EU, better recognition of professional qualifications, and recruitment of skilled workers from outside the bloc where needed.