MEPs push closer defence partnerships amid threats from Russia, China

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU lawmakers have backed a report calling for stronger security and defence partnerships with countries including Ukraine, the UK, Norway and Canada, amid growing threats from Russia and China.

The text, prepared by the European Parliament’s Security and Defence Committee, says the EU’s security and defence partnerships are needed to respond to current and future threats and to support the bloc’s ability to act independently while remaining complementary to NATO, parliamentary press service reported on Wednesday.

The text was approved by 440 votes in favour, 119 against and 85 abstentions.

MEPs said the EU is facing its most serious security situation since the Second World War, citing Russia’s war against Ukraine as the main driver alongside hybrid threats, terrorism, cyberattacks, risks to critical infrastructure and risks linked to climate change.

Russia — supported by partners including Iran, North Korea and Belarus — was described as the main threat to European security

China was described as a strategic competitor, with its support for Russia prompting calls to reassess economic relations and strengthen the EU’s resilience towards Beijing.

NATO cooperation and support for Ukraine

NATO should remain the cornerstone of collective defence, MEPs said, while calling for closer EU–NATO cooperation and a stronger EU defence pillar so the EU can act autonomously if necessary.

The report also calls for interoperable military capabilities — meaning forces and equipment that can operate together — alongside joint procurement, industrial cooperation and standardisation.

The report places particular emphasis on Ukraine as a priority partner, with MEPs calling for sustained military, industrial and political support for Kyiv, security guarantees, and using frozen Russian assets to help reconstruct Ukraine in line with international law. It also proposes formalising a strategic partnership with Ukraine.

Rapporteur Michal Szczerba, a Polish MEP with the European People’s Party, said the EU “has no greater, no more important partner than Ukraine” in deterring Russian imperialism and called for deeper cooperation including in the defence industry and innovation.

He also declared EU member states need to invest more and close capability gaps while deepening defence cooperation with NATO countries including the UK, Norway and Canada.