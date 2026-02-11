EU unveils drone security strategy amid growing threats from malicious use

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has published an EU Action Plan on Drone and Counter-Drone Security to coordinate how member states prepare for and respond to threats from malicious drones.

The plan sets out four priorities — improving preparedness, increasing the ability to detect drones, coordinating responses, and strengthening EU defence readiness, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

It said the measures are intended to complement national policies rather than replace them.

EU funding programmes already used for drone-related technology include Horizon Europe and the European Defence Fund, and the Commission said it would continue support through those instruments as well as the European Defence Industry Programme and SAFE loans.

Talks with member states and industry

The Commission will open discussions with member states on the proposed actions and priorities, based on what it called “co-ownership.”

It also plans to work with industry and the European Parliament as implementation develops.

The Commission said it would consider setting up a strategic mechanism with member states to coordinate implementation and ensure close cooperation with the Council.

Member states were also encouraged to appoint National Drone Security Coordinators to oversee national implementation of the actions.