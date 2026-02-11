EU invests €124.3m in Egyptian green energy drive

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has announced €124.3 million for two renewable energy projects in Egypt, including funding for green ammonia and upgrades to the country’s electricity grid.

€34.3 million will support the Sokhna Green Ammonia project, which the Commission said on Wednesday is intended to speed up development of green hydrogen and related renewable energy initiatives.

Green hydrogen is produced using electricity from renewable sources rather than fossil fuels.

A further €90 million will go to the Egypt Grid Modernisation and Expansion programme, which is expected to support Egypt’s 2030 renewable energy target by enabling 22 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy to be added to the country’s grids, the Commission added.

A gigawatt is a measure of power capacity roughly equivalent to the output of a large power station.

Projects linked to EU Mediterranean initiative

The funding was announced as part of work under the upcoming Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean-Tech Cooperation Initiative — known as T-MED — under the EU’s Pact for the Mediterranean, the Commission said.

The projects were presented at the “Egypt's Sustainable Energy Outlook 2040: Cooperation for Shared Prosperity” conference in Cairo, co-hosted by the EU and the Egyptian government.

Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica said the EU would “soon launch T-MED” and described it as a way to support partners through investments that attract private funding and strengthen cooperation across the region.