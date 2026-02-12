EU Parliament moves to curb exploitation of small-scale agriculture in Europe

Credit: Unsplash.com

MEPs have backed new EU rules requiring national authorities to work together to tackle cross-border unfair trading practices that harm farmers and smaller agricultural producers.

The European Parliament approved the legislation by 555 votes to none, with 26 abstentions, the parliamentary press service announced on Thursday.

The rules would oblige enforcement bodies in different member states to cooperate to prevent, investigate and punish cases where unfair practices cross borders and damage farmers and small producers.

Under the new law, member states would be able to step in automatically to stop cross-border unfair trading practices on their own initiative, without waiting for a complaint from a producer.

The system would mirror the EU’s approach to enforcing protections for geographical indications — product names legally protected because of their origin, such as certain regional foods and drinks — within the single market.

New obligations for non-EU buyers

The rules would also apply in cases involving buyers based outside the EU, with a requirement for non-EU buyers to appoint “a contact person responsible for the EU” if an investigation is opened.

That person would act as the main point of contact for enforcement authorities and would be required to facilitate investigations.

National enforcement bodies would be able to alert each other to unfair trading practices, or the risk of them, through the EU’s Internal Market Information system — an existing IT platform used by public administrations to exchange information across borders.

Stefano Bonaccini, the Parliament’s rapporteur on the file, said the vote sent a message that farmers “will no longer be forced to submit to the unfair demands and behaviours of large buyers and retailers.”

The rules still need approval by the Council, and would apply 18 months after publication in the EU Official Journal.