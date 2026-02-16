EU praises Bangladesh for 'competently managed' election

Credit: Unsplash.com

Bangladesh’s 12 February parliamentary election was “credible and competently managed”, with fundamental freedoms broadly respected, the European Union Election Observation Mission said in its preliminary statement presented by chief observer Ivars Ijabs.

The assessment was fully endorsed by a delegation of Members of the European Parliament led by Tomáš Zdechovský, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Saturday.

Ijabs said the contest was “genuinely competitive” and that the electoral legal framework largely accords with international standards, adding that the Bangladesh Election Commission worked independently and transparently and maintained the confidence of stakeholders.

Observers reported that election day was orderly and calm, with poll workers managing opening, voting and counting efficiently.

Party representatives were present at all stages of the process, while returning officers and established media provided regular local updates on vote tabulation, helping to maintain public confidence.

However, independent participation by people with disabilities “was not always ensured”, the mission said.

Concerns over participation and violence

The chief observer said limited political space for women undermined equal participation, while sporadic localised political violence and persistent fear of mob attacks — often triggered by disinformation — harmed the democratic process.

The absence of affirmative action measures continued to leave indigenous communities and minorities underrepresented in politics, according to the statement.

Zdechovský urged the new parliament and government, along with other state institutions, to implement “the approved reforms.”

The EU mission has been in Bangladesh since the end of 2025 and had 223 international observers on election day, deployed across all 64 administrative districts, drawn from EU member states as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

It said it will continue observing the post-election period and publish a final report with recommendations in the coming months.