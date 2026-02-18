Major EU conference calls for research spotlight on migration and inequality

Credit: Unsplash.com

A major EU conference marking the 10th anniversary of the Centre for the Social Study of Migration and Refugees (CESSMIR) will take place at Ghent University, with organisers inviting submissions from researchers, practitioners and policymakers.

The event is open to researchers, NGO representatives, volunteers, activists and policymakers, the European Commission announced in a release on Wednesday.

Organisers have extended the deadline to submit contributions to 23 February.

The conference will focus on migration studies “in times of societal transformation”, with organisers inviting work that examines how migration intersects with inequality, contestation and change.

Six themes for submissions

Submissions are being sought across six thematic streams: ethnoracial inequalities in education; health at the intersections of migration, race and inequality; multilingual borders of migration; entanglements of religion, race and migration; rethinking borders, solidarity and migration law; and decolonial approaches to migration studies, narratives and practices.