EU launches consultation to help coastal communities

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence to help shape a new EU strategy for coastal communities, with submissions accepted until 23 March 2026.

The Commission is asking members of the public and stakeholders to set out the main challenges coastal areas face and which policy areas the strategy should prioritise, it said in a release on Monday.

It is also seeking views on which existing EU policies and initiatives work well or fall short, and how a new strategy should complement actions at national, regional and local level.

Contributors are invited to suggest what they expect the EU to deliver and propose concrete measures to support coastal communities.

What the strategy is expected to cover

The feedback will inform work on a strategy intended to boost economic competitiveness in coastal areas, including measures linked to the “blue economy” — sea-related industries — and steps such as innovation, decarbonisation and connectivity, the Commission informed.

It is also expected to address resilience and adaptation, including climate adaptation, energy independence and protection of the marine environment and nature restoration.

A third strand is expected to focus on “inclusive and vibrant communities”, including access to essential services and jobs, quality of life, and sustaining local identity and heritage.

The Commission said the coastal communities strategy is being prepared to complement an EU strategy for islands, with both initiatives expected to be adopted by summer 2026.

EU coastal areas are home to 90 million people and include natural and cultural heritage as well as potential for growth and innovation, particularly in sea-related sectors.

At the same time, coastal regions face risks linked to climate change including sea-level rise, extreme weather, erosion, flooding, salt intrusion and biodiversity loss, including fish stocks.

The Commission also cited pressures including housing shortages, overtourism, lack of essential services and connectivity issues, with remote coastal areas and small islands facing distinct challenges linked to small populations and geography.