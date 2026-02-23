Ukraine’s recovery costs climb to $588bn, triple the projected GDP

Credit: Unsplash.com

Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery over the next decade is estimated to cost almost $588 billion (more than €500 billion) as of 31 December 2025.

This is according to the latest Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA5) published by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations, the Commission announced on Monday.

The estimate covers 46 months from February 2022 to December 2025 and puts the cost at nearly three times Ukraine’s estimated nominal GDP for 2025.

Direct damage has now reached more than $195 billion (€166 billion), up from $176 billion (€150 billion) in the previous assessment published in February 2025.

Housing, transport and energy were the most affected sectors, while damage, losses and needs remained concentrated in frontline regions and major metropolitan areas.

As of 31 December 2025, 14% of housing had been damaged or destroyed, affecting more than three million households.

In the energy sector, damaged or destroyed assets rose by about 21% since the previous report, including power generation, transmission, distribution infrastructure and district heating.

Transport sector needs increased by around 24% since the last assessment, which the Commission linked to intensified attacks on rail and ports during 2025.

Which sectors need the most funding

The biggest long-term needs were in transport at more than $96 billion (€82 billion), followed by energy at nearly $91 billion (€77 billion) and housing at almost $90 billion (€77 billion), the Commission said.

Commerce and industry needs were put at more than $63 billion (€54 billion), and agriculture at more than $55 billion (€47 billion).

Explosives hazard management and debris clearance was estimated to cost almost $28 billion (€24 billion), despite progress in surveying and demining.

Ukraine is preparing more than $15 billion in recovery and reconstruction priorities for 2026, including public investment projects and programmes such as funding for destroyed housing, demining and multisector economic support.

At least $20 billion in needs have already been met since February 2022 through urgent repairs and early recovery work in sectors including housing, energy, education and transport.