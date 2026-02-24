EU supports €400m plan boosting Greece’s clean tech manufacturing

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has approved a €400 million Greek state aid scheme to support investments that expand manufacturing capacity for clean technologies.

The scheme covers projects that increase production capacity for “net-zero technologies” and their key components, as well as new or recovered critical raw materials needed to make them, including through the use of secondary raw materials, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

Support will be provided through direct grants and tax advantages, it said.

The measure will be open to companies across Greece and aid can be awarded until 31 December 2030.

The Commission said it approved the scheme under EU state aid rules and found it met the conditions of the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, a set of rules adopted on 25 June 2025.

What the EU framework allows

The Greek scheme was notified under the part of the framework that allows investment support for strategic projects to ensure sufficient clean technology manufacturing capacity, the Commission said.

The framework — known as CISAF — allows member states to grant aid for certain measures linked to the transition to a net-zero economy until 31 December 2030, including support for renewable energy roll-out, decarbonising industrial processes, and clean technology manufacturing.