EU pledges unyielding support as leaders visit war-torn Ukraine

Credit: EC President Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa arrived in Kyiv ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen and Costa attended an official memorial ceremony in Kyiv and visit an energy infrastructure site damaged by Russian missile strikes, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

They will met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The EU has provided €194.9 billion of support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, including €70 billion for the military.

Ukraine has received almost €3 billion from the EU for energy security, including more than €900 million mobilised for emergency gas purchases ahead of this winter.

The EU’s electricity export capacity to Ukraine is currently at a maximum level.

EU officials also joining the trip

Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen is travelling with von der Leyen, while Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos also visited Kyiv, according to the Commission.

Von der Leyen and Costa attended a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Kyiv, with 35 countries taking part.

The group is described as reaffirming a commitment to support Ukraine and to work towards a “lasting and robust peace.”