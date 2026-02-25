Europol crackdown on fake medicines uncovers €33m haul

Credit: Europol

More than 3,300 people have been prosecuted in a Europol-led cross-border crackdown on counterfeit medicines and illegal doping products that seized items valued at about €33 million.

Law enforcement, judicial, customs, medical and anti-doping authorities from 30 countries took part in Operation SHIELD VI between April and November 2025, targeting networks involved in trafficking falsified medicines, doping substances and illegal supplements, Europol announced on Wednesday.

A total of 3,354 individuals were prosecuted, while 907 investigations were launched and 43 organised crime groups were investigated during the operation.

Authorities also seized five underground laboratories and 10 assembly sites, and took down 66 websites linked to the trade.

Seizures included 3.2 million tablets and pills, more than 916,000 vials and ampoules, and 139,116 packages of illegal medicines, as well as 4.6 million tablets and pills, more than 1.17 million vials and ampoules, and 298,594 packages of doping substances.

In addition, 71,610 packages of medical devices and 48,531 packages of food supplements were seized, with the total value of all items put at €33,167,423.

Fake weight-loss drugs and potent synthetic opioids

Counterfeit Semaglutide-based products marketed as fat-burners were among the public health threats identified during the operation, Europol said.

The agency also reported increasing availability of fake medicines containing nitazenes — potent synthetic substances that can resemble legitimate opioids — which can increase the risk of poisoning and overdose.

More than 4,186 inspections were carried out, along with 5,517 anti-doping controls in competition and 5,916 controls out of competition.

Participating countries included Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, as well as non-EU states such as Albania, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Serbia.