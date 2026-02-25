G7 confronts Russia on Ukraine peace talks, pledges sweeping winter aid

Credit: Unsplash.com

G7 leaders marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by reaffirming support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The group said it backed efforts by US President Donald Trump to start a peace process and bring the parties into direct discussions, adding that Europe should play a leading role alongside other partners, according to a joint statement released by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Wednesday.

It also stated it supported commitments under the “Coalition of the Willing” to provide “robust and reliable security guarantees” for Ukraine, while noting that only Ukraine and Russia “working together in good faith negotiations” can reach a peace agreement.

G7 members and partners have provided financial and in-kind support to help Ukraine through winter, including mobilising additional power production capacity in recent weeks.

More than 2,500 generators and other equipment — including transformers, turbines, cogeneration units, boilers and repair equipment — have been shipped from G7 countries to Kyiv since January.

More than half a billion euros in new pledges have been made to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to buy equipment to repair and protect Ukraine’s energy system, the leaders said.

Nuclear safety and displaced children

The G7 said it would work closely on nuclear safety with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Ukraine, including fundraising to rehabilitate the Chornobyl containment arch “at the earliest” and prevent a radiological incident.

It also stressed it supported initiatives for the “immediate, safe and unconditional return” of Ukrainian children to their families and communities, and commended the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The group said it would continue to provide humanitarian aid and support to the Ukrainian population.