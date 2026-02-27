France secures €1.1b clean tech boost under EU aid rules

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has approved a €1.1 billion French state aid scheme designed to increase manufacturing capacity for clean technologies.

France notified the scheme under the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework, a set of rules adopted on 25 June 2025 that allows member states to support parts of the economy linked to the transition to a net-zero economy, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

The support will be provided as a tax credit for “strategic investments” that add production capacity for net-zero technologies listed in the framework, including solar power, onshore and offshore wind, heat pumps and batteries.

The scheme also covers costs linked to key components of those technologies and related critical raw materials.

Aid can be granted across the whole of France until 31 December 2028.

Part of a wider EU state aid framework

The Commission said this was the eighth scheme it has approved to expand clean technology manufacturing capacity since the framework was adopted, and that these approvals have unlocked more than €10 billion in support for such investments.