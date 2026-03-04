Spanish PM Sanchez rebukes Trump after attacks: 'No to war'

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during his appearance after the meeting of European leaders. Credit: Moncloa / Fernando Calvo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has rebuked the attacks from US President Donald Trump, who threatened Madrid for not following his line and providing military support to attacking Iran.

In a televised address to the nation, Sánchez mentioned the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but also the Iraq war over 20 years ago, to state that his government’s position was simple: "No to war".

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump attacked Spain for not letting it use its military bases for the attack on Iran. The US base in Andalusia goes back to an agreement with former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco from 1953.

"Spain has been terrible," Trump said during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also attacked Madrid for not having increased its military spending to 5% of GDP, as required by the new NATO objective pushed by Washington.

In his speech from his official residence on Wednesday, Sánchez responded by saying that Spain would not contribute to more instability in the Middle East.

"We are not going to be complicit in something bad for the world simply because of the fear of reprisals from some," he told the Spanish people.

The Spanish socialist says that while his government "repudiates" and "rejects" the ayatollah regime, Spain would not join in the violence carried out by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He rejected the following the US into this war "as servants", adding that "this is not a way of leading" the response to this new conflict in the Middle East.

"We are opposed to this disaster", he continued, believing that this position was shared by "many other governments" and "millions of citizens who, throughout Europe, in North America and the Middle East, do not ask for another war and economic and security instability.

Other EU countries have navigated a tight rope of simultaneously condemning the Iranian regime, supporting the end of Iran's nuclear program, while also calling for a return to the negotiating table. The only European countries that allude to the illegality of the attack under international law are France, Belgium, Finland, Norway, and, of course. Spain.

While the UK, France and Germany have said they will offer "defensive" military help, particularly to protect the UK air base in Cyprus.

For its part, Iran has warned European countries not to intervene in its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.

He added that "any such action against Iran will be seen as complicity with the aggressors".

Belga News Agency contributed to the report.

Related News