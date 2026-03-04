EU declares gas and oil supply secure despite Middle East disruptions

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU countries and the European Commission have declared they see no immediate risks to the bloc’s gas and oil supplies despite disruptions in the Middle East connected with the ongoing US and Israeli war with Iran.

The assessment was made during separate ad hoc meetings of the Gas Coordination Group and the Oil Coordination Group, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Member states told the meetings they did not observe any immediate security of supply risks.

No additional oil stocks have been released since a previous Oil Coordination Group meeting on 25 February, and stock levels remain high.

Gas storage filling levels across the EU remain stable.

Monitoring and reassessment

The Commission emphasised that it would keep monitoring the situation and stay in regular contact with EU countries and market participants.

The EU’s security of oil and gas supply would be reassessed if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a prolonged period or if further disruptions occur, it added.