Noise, chemicals and air pollution tied to EU mental health burden

Credit: Unsplash.com

Exposure to air pollution, environmental noise and certain chemicals is being linked to depression, anxiety and other mental health problems in a growing body of scientific research across Europe.

Studies are finding “a significant correlation” between pollution exposure and mental health issues, while adding that more research is needed to establish clear cause-and-effect links, the European Environmental Agency reported in a briefing on Tuesday.

The publication notes that mental health disorders have many drivers — including genetics, social and economic factors, psychology and lifestyle — and says pollution is increasingly being examined as a contributing factor.

Mental health disorders rose in prevalence and incidence across Europe over the past 25 years, and accounted for the sixth largest burden of disease in the EU in 2023.

Research summarised in the report links long-term exposure to poor air quality — particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) — to a higher prevalence, or increased risk of new onset, depression, the EEA said.

It also reports associations between short-term pollution peaks and worsening schizophrenia symptoms, and links between outdoor air pollution during key stages of brain development, including in utero and early adolescence, and structural and functional brain changes.

Noise and chemicals also cited

The briefing cites studies finding a correlation between higher road-traffic noise and a small increase in the risk of depression (3%) and anxiety (2%).

It also reports a 2.2% rise in suicide rates for each 10 decibel increase in railway noise, and a meta-analysis showing a 12% increase in depression risk per 10 decibel rise in aircraft noise measured using the day-evening-night metric known as Lden.

On chemicals, the report says prenatal or childhood exposure to lead is associated with depression and schizophrenia.

It also says exposure to second-hand smoke is consistently linked to depression and schizophrenia, particularly among children and pregnant women, while studies have found associations between prenatal exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) and depression and anxiety in childhood.

The EEA briefing also refers to the EU’s “One Health” approach — which links human, animal and environmental health — and says nature-based therapeutic activities such as gardening, green exercise and forest-bathing have been shown to have some beneficial effects on mental health.