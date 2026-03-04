EU-Ukraine talks focus on €90 b loan, sanctions amid energy security fears

Credit: Openverse

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, focusing on the proposed €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan and a new round of EU sanctions on Russia.

The two leaders discussed efforts to “rapidly conclude the adoption” of the Ukraine Support Loan and of the EU’s 20th package of sanctions, the European Commission announced.

They also talked about how developments in the Middle East could affect energy prices and energy security, and the availability of defence materials, the Commission added.

Sanctions and energy among main topics

Von der Leyen said the call covered the “wider impact” of events in the Middle East on energy prices, energy security and access to “badly needed defence materials.”

The Commission did not provide further details on what measures would be included in the 20th sanctions package on Russia over its war of aggression against Ukraine.