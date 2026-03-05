EU outlines tough measures on terrorism-linked online threats to minors

Credit: European Commission

EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner chaired the 10th EU Internet Forum ministerial meeting in Brussels on 4 March, where participants agreed a set of measures covering online crisis response, risks to minors linked to terrorism and violent extremism, and illegal content connected to antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

Brunner told the meeting that crimes including terrorism now have an online dimension and called for collective action, the European Commission reported on Thursday.

The meeting endorsed a revised voluntary “EU Online Crisis Response Framework”, previously known as the EU Crisis Protocol, involving law enforcement authorities and online service providers.

The framework includes “early warning alerts” and places greater emphasis on protecting victims online, and is described as a way to help prevent the spread of illegal content following terrorist attacks while respecting freedom of expression and the right to information.

Focus on minors and extremist content online

Participants discussed what the Commission described as a growing threat to minors online linked to terrorism and violent extremism, including “nihilistic violent extremism”, where minors can be victims and perpetrators.

The EU Internet Forum will produce a “Knowledge Package on nihilistic violent extremism” for law enforcement and online service providers, and an “Action Day” involving member states’ authorities, companies and Europol was agreed to target nihilistic extremist networks.

A separate Action Day involving law enforcement agencies, Europol and online service providers was also agreed to address illegal content linked to antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in the context of terrorism, violent extremism and online radicalisation, while ensuring fundamental rights online.