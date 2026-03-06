EU officials warn high energy prices threaten industrial competitiveness

Credit: Unsplash.com

Senior officials from EU countries and European Commission services met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss energy security and energy prices amid developments in the Middle East and broader concerns about Europe’s industrial competitiveness.

The meeting was held under the Energy Union Task Force, a forum that brings together EU member states and Commission departments to coordinate on energy policy.

Participants said they saw no immediate risks to Europe’s gas and oil supply, aligning with conclusions reached at meetings of the Oil and Gas Coordination Group on 4 March.

The Commission said the direct impact on EU energy markets remained limited.

Electricity prices and industry

Officials also exchanged views on high energy prices and how they affect industrial competitiveness, with member states sharing national factors behind price pressures, the Commission said.

Discussions covered how electricity markets are currently organised, with participants stressing the need for investor certainty and predictability, and also looking at components that feed into household and business power bills — including taxes and network charges.