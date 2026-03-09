EU blasts Iran over indiscriminate attacks as tensions ripple across region

Credit: European Council President Antonio Costa on X

The EU has blasted Iran for attacking its neighbors as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa held a video call on with leaders from across the Middle East to discuss the war in Iran and its impact on regional security and energy supplies.

The call included leaders of Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Commission informed.

Von der Leyen and Costa condemned what they described as “indiscriminate attacks by Iran”, and said they had expressed solidarity with people in the region.

They also thanked governments in the region for helping to repatriate “tens of thousands” of European citizens stranded when the war began.

The EU reiterated its long-standing position calling on Iran to end its nuclear programme and curb its ballistic missile programme, and said it had condemned repression and violence by Iranian authorities against Iranian citizens.

Relief supplies for Lebanon and maritime operations

Von der Leyen and Costa raised the EU’s maritime defensive operations Aspides and Atalanta, which they said are intended to protect key waterways and prevent disruption to supply chains.

They also signalled openness to adjusting and strengthening those missions in response to the situation.

The leaders expressed concern about the effect of the regional crisis on Lebanon, including large-scale displacement, and said civilians should be protected and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity respected.

Von der Leyen announced the mobilisation of EU ReliefEU stocks to support about 130,000 people in Lebanon, with a first flight planned for Wednesday.

ReliefEU refers to emergency supplies held in EU-backed stockpiles for rapid deployment.

Leaders also discussed attacks on energy infrastructure and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a key shipping route for oil and gas — and their implications for global energy security.

They agreed to stay in close contact as the situation develops.