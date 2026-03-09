Ukraine aid, defence top EU's foreign policy priorities

Credit: High Representative Kaja Kallas on X

Ukraine and common defence top the EU's external priorities, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has told EU ambassadors.

Kallas said the EU was Ukraine’s largest backer and described Europe’s defence — including military, financial and political support to Kyiv — as one of three priorities for the coming period, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

About 40% of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) staff and budget is now focused on Europe itself, she said, referring to the EU’s framework for civilian and military missions abroad.

The EU has also become “the largest international presence on the ground in Ukraine” through its CSDP missions.

Kallas also pointed to efforts to disrupt Russia’s “shadow fleet” — a term used for vessels accused of helping bypass restrictions — and work to counter foreign interference and information manipulation (FIMI) in Moldova.

She stated there were “zero indications” Russia wanted to end the war and referred to “massive strikes” on Ukraine on Saturday that “killed many civilians.”

Middle East evacuations and naval protection

The EU activated its civil protection mechanism to help in the Middle East, and the first of two EU-financed flights evacuated citizens from the region on Monday morning, Kallas said.

She stressed the EU was also providing consular assistance and that its naval operations ASPIDES and ATALANTA had provided protection for ships in the region.

Kallas said the EU continued to call on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and respect international law.”

On enlargement, Kallas declared the process should remain merit-based but that the EU needed to “step up the pace”, citing Eurobarometer survey data indicating more citizens support enlargement than worry about uncontrolled migration.

She also said the EU had expanded its free trade area through agreements with Mercosur and India, covering close to 2 billion consumers, and that 76 countries are covered by EU trade agreements, with more deals being pursued.

Kallas also informed she would sign a tenth EU Security and Defence Partnership with Australia later this week, with further partnerships with Iceland and Ghana planned in the coming days.