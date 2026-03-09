EU flags progress on Albania reforms but gaps remain on freedoms and crime

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU and Albanian officials met in Brussels on 3 and 4 March to review progress on justice reform, fundamental rights, corruption, organised crime, and security and home affairs.

The European Commission said Albania’s vetting process for judges and prosecutors is approaching finalisation on appeal within the constitutional deadline of June 2026, according to a Commission statement released on Friday.

Safeguarding judicial independence remains essential, alongside efforts to improve the accountability, quality and efficiency of the courts, particularly ahead of the “post-vetting” phase.

Albania has adopted legislation on data protection, transparency of media ownership, gender equality, gender-based violence, children’s rights and non-discrimination.

Effective implementation of those laws will be crucial, while broader reforms are still needed on freedom of expression, media freedom and the safety of journalists.

Corruption, organised crime and security cooperation

Encouraging results were noted in the fight against corruption, with specialised bodies — including SPAK, Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption and Organised Crime Structure — delivering in several high-level cases.

Key laws on corruption prevention have been adopted, while further work is still needed to improve the investigation and prosecution of corruption in vulnerable areas such as public procurement.

After revisions to the Criminal Code, Albania is expected to continue aligning with EU legislation on serious and organised crime, including preparing a new strategy and strengthening the record of proactive investigations, prosecutions and final court decisions, including convictions.

Progress was also recognised in cooperation on drugs, while full operationalisation of Albania’s National Drugs Observatory and National Early Warning System remains a priority.

Albania has adopted a visa policy alignment roadmap and a Schengen Action Plan, and officials also discussed the need for continued efforts on asylum rules and further alignment with European standards on migration and border management.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sigrid Brettel of the European Commission, along with Albania’s Deputy Minister of Justice Tedi Dobi and Deputy Minister of Interior Silva Caka.