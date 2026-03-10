EU ramps up emergency Lebanon aid as 680,000 civilians displaced

Credit: European Commission

The EU has mobilised emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon, including food, medical kits, shelter materials, recreation kits and winter clothing kits, as displacement rises amid ongoing hostilities.

More than 680,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon in recent days, the European Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The supplies will be delivered through the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF.

WFP is set to deliver 404 metric tonnes of food assistance to more than 90,000 people.

The Commission said the operation is funded through a flexible EU – WFP funding arrangement that allows quicker mobilisation of pre-positioned food stocks and rapid provision of cooked meals across the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe.

Airbridge flight to move supplies from EU warehouse

A Humanitarian Airbridge flight will deliver medical and other non-food items to UNICEF from the EU’s warehouse in Copenhagen, covering the needs of more than 100,000 vulnerable people, the Commission said.

Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, stated the EU was delivering “food, medicine, and emergency supplies” through WFP and UNICEF.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Antonio Costa said on Monday they were concerned about the impact of the regional crisis on Lebanon and its effect on civilians, and called for the protection of civilians and respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a joint statement cited by the Commission.