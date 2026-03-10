EU vocational hubs link education with industry needs across 30 nations

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has published two new resources on Centres of Vocational Excellence — cross-sector networks designed to link vocational education with employers and local needs.

The publications describe Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs) as partnerships that bring together vocational education and training (VET) providers, businesses, research bodies and public authorities to deliver skills training at local and regional level, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

Since 2019, Erasmus+ has funded 69 CoVE projects involving partners in more than 30 countries, with a new report examining 25 projects in depth.

The report says CoVEs have developed modular curricula and “micro-credentials” — short, certified courses — aligned with labour market needs, and have worked to strengthen collaboration between VET, higher education and industry.

It also reports that projects have embedded green and digital skills into training programmes and tested teaching approaches including AI-powered tools and challenge-based learning.

Info session and funding call

An accompanying brochure, titled "Unlocking Potential," includes accounts from learners, teachers and partners and spans training areas including healthcare, aerospace, sustainable farming and microelectronics.

An online information session on the 2026 Erasmus+ call for CoVEs is scheduled for 19 March 2026, with applications due by 3 September 2026 and a budget of €68 million.