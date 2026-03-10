Renewable surge in EU energy mix offsets costly household electricity

Credit: Unsplash.com

Nearly half of the energy produced in the EU in 2024 came from renewable sources, according to the 2026 edition of "Energy in Europe."

The interactive publication, released by Eurostat, sets out recent trends in energy production and use across the bloc, alongside environmental indicators, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

It reports that renewables accounted for 48% of energy produced in the EU in 2024.

Transport was responsible for 31% of energy consumption in the EU.

Household electricity prices varied widely

Electricity prices for households in the first half of 2025 ranged from €10 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in Hungary to €38 per 100 kWh in Germany, the publication said.

"Energy in Europe" includes interactive visuals on energy production and imports, electricity prices, greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energy sources, according to Eurostat.