Algeria, EU deepen ties with €6m pledge for Mediterranean research projects

Mr Abderrahmane Yousfate, and Ms Nienke Buisman concluding negotiations on EU-Algeria PRIMA agreement. Credit: European Commission

The EU and Algeria have concluded negotiations for Algeria to take part in PRIMA, a Mediterranean research and innovation partnership, for 2025 – 2027.

The agreement was initialled online by Abderrahmane Yousfate, Director of Cooperation and University Exchanges at Algeria’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Nienke Buisman, Head of Unit for International Cooperation at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Algerian organisations including universities, research centres, NGOs and businesses would be able to participate fully in PRIMA projects in 2025 – 2027 once the agreement is approved and enters into force.

Algeria is expected to contribute €6 million to PRIMA between 2025 and 2027, alongside funding from the European Commission.

Algeria’s record in PRIMA since 2018

Algeria has been involved in PRIMA since its launch in 2018 and has taken part in 99 of 269 funded projects, with total funding of €12.4 million, according to the European Commission.

Of that total, €5.1 million came from the EU and €7.3 million from Algeria, it said, adding that Algerian organisations coordinate two PRIMA projects.

PRIMA — short for the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area — is supported under Horizon Europe, the EU’s main research funding programme, and focuses on research to tackle water scarcity, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen food systems resilience across the Mediterranean region.