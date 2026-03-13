EU enraged by Venice Biennale allowing Russia's return amid Ukraine war

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The European Union has strongly criticised the Venice Biennale organisers for allowing Russia to reopen its national pavilion at the art event’s 2026 edition, and threatened punitive measures.

The Fondazione Biennale’s decision was “strongly” condemned by European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner Glenn Micallef, according to a statement published Thursday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Culture should not be used “as a platform for propaganda”, they said, referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

They added that EU member states, institutions and organisations must act in line with EU sanctions and avoid giving a platform to individuals who have actively supported or justified the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine.

Possible funding consequences

If the Biennale Foundation proceeds with Russia’s participation, the European Commission will examine further action, including suspending or ending an ongoing EU grant to the foundation, the EEAS said.