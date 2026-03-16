EU pledges €450m aid across five key Middle East countries

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The European Commission has confirmed €450 million in humanitarian aid for Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt in 2026.

Syria is set to receive €210 million to fund emergency response and protection work across the country, including food assistance, healthcare, shelter, clean water and education for children who are out of school, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Monday.

It said 16.5 million people still require humanitarian assistance more than a year after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, including more than 3.2 million returnees facing destroyed infrastructure and limited livelihood opportunities.

A further €124 million has been allocated for Palestine to support food assistance, health, protection, shelter and education, delivered by partner organisations working in difficult conditions.

More than 3.3 million people remain in need, including 2.1 million in Gaza and 1.2 million in the occupied West Bank.

Civilians in Gaza face malnutrition and a collapsed healthcare system, alongside obstruction of humanitarian aid.

Funding breakdown includes Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt

Lebanon is due to receive €100 million for emergency health care, basic assistance, protection services, shelter and education for children who are out of school, the statement said.

More than three million people required humanitarian assistance in Lebanon even before the current crisis.

Israeli airstrikes in March 2026 displaced more than 800,000 people, according to the Commission, which said EU “Humanitarian airbridge” flights are delivering medical and relief items.

Jordan will receive €15.5 million to support essential services such as health and protection for refugees in and out of camps.

Egypt has been allocated €8 million for assistance to vulnerable people, including education for out-of-school children, and a regional programme on disaster preparedness.

Egypt is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, including people from Sudan and Gaza.

“We will continue delivering life-saving aid for as long as it is needed,” Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said in the statement.