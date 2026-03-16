EU unveils sweeping transport aid rules to boost rail and waterways

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The European Commission has adopted new EU State aid rules designed to support rail, inland waterways and certain multimodal transport, with the changes due to take effect on 30 March 2026.

The package consists of the State aid Land and Multimodal Transport Guidelines and the State aid Transport Block Exemption Regulation, the Commission announced on Monday.

The new rules replace 2008 guidelines that focused on aid for railway undertakings, the EU executive noted further.

Under the new Land and Multimodal Transport Guidelines, the Commission set out when government support that must be notified to Brussels in advance can be approved under EU internal market rules.

The guidelines cover land transport modes described as more sustainable than road transport — including rail and inland waterways — as well as “sustainable multimodal transport”, where at least one mode used must be rail or inland waterways or combine land transport with short sea shipping.

They also describe the Commission’s approach to aid for building and upgrading rail services and inland waterway facilities, support for launching new commercial rail and inland waterway connections, and reimbursement linked to public service obligations in rail freight.

Faster approval for some aid measures

Alongside the guidelines, the Transport Block Exemption Regulation sets out categories of aid that will no longer require prior notification to and approval by the Commission, covering rail, inland waterways and sustainable multimodal transport.

The exemption will apply until 31 December 2034, while the guidelines have no end date.

The Commission emphasised the regulation is intended to allow member states to put in place eligible measures without seeking advance clearance where conditions are met.