EU readies action plan to confront surging digital fraud

On 16 March, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, attended the Global Fraud Summit 2026. Credit: European Commission

EU Commissioner for internal affairs and migration Magnus Brunner said the European Commission will present an EU action plan against digital fraud before summer, during an international fraud conference in Vienna on 16 March.

Brunner attended the Global Fraud Summit 2026, a conference focused on tackling financial fraud, scams and cyber-enabled crime, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The event was organised by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the international police organisation INTERPOL.

The summit brought together governments, law-enforcement agencies, international organisations and businesses to coordinate responses to fraud worldwide.

Brunner spoke in a session titled “Turning the tide: from commitment to action”, which provided an overview of the evolving global fraud landscape.

EU plan against digital fraud due before summer

The conference included a formal announcement of a Call to Action on Combatting Fraud, which sets out key actions to tackle fraud, according to the Commission.

The forthcoming EU action plan against digital fraud will outline initiatives to address digital fraud through coordination and partnership among public authorities, private partners and civil society.