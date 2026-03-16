EU imposes sanctions on Russian officials responsible for 2022 massacre in Ukraine

Bodies exhumed from mass graves in Bucha after the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian town. © Wikimedia Commons

The European Union has imposed sanctions on nine Russian officers over their alleged roles in a massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in March 2022.

At least 300 people are said to have died in the massacre, which took place during the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The officials targeted include Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, who led the Russian forces in Ukraine at the time of the Bucha tragedy, which occurred during a failed offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv.

Eight other officers who commanded Russian troops in the early months of the invasion have also been added to the sanctions list. The EU has linked them to atrocities not only in Bucha but also in surrounding areas such as Hostomel, Irpin, and Borodianka.

The EU accuses the Russian officials of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. The sanctions ban them from travelling to EU countries and freeze any assets they may hold within the EU. They also prohibit European individuals and companies from providing them with funds.

The European Union currently has sanctions in place against some 2,600 individuals and entities linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.