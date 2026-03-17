EU examines water policy's clash with critical raw materials strategy

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a four-week call for evidence on a targeted revision of the EU’s Water Framework Directive, the main law governing the protection and improvement of Europe’s waters.

The consultation launched on 17 March and will run until 14 April, with responses invited via the Commission’s “Have Your Say” portal, the EU executive announced on Tuesday.

The review will draw on feedback from stakeholders involved in applying the rules, including businesses, civil society, water management companies, and national and regional authorities.

Businesses in the critical raw materials value chain were specifically asked to submit evidence that provisions of the Water Framework Directive hinder the EU’s “strategic autonomy” in critical raw materials.

The Commission also invited information on the environmental impacts of critical raw material projects and potential mitigation measures, including socially responsible sourcing practices and associated costs.

What the Water Framework Directive does

In force since 2000, the Water Framework Directive requires EU member states to ensure all surface waters — such as rivers, lakes and coastal waters — and groundwater reach “good” quality status by 2015, the Commission said.

That deadline can be postponed to 2027 under certain conditions.

The consultation is linked to the Commission’s RESourceEU Action Plan, which it said is designed to secure the EU’s supply of critical raw materials and reduce exposure to geopolitical and price shocks.

A “fitness check” of the Water Framework Directive carried out in 2019 found “clear added value” from EU action on water policy.