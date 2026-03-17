EU tackles space traffic dangers with new standards, sustainability label

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The European Union has tackled the dangers of space traffic as EU officials and space industry representatives met in Brussels on 13 March to discuss standards and voluntary measures for managing traffic in Earth orbit.

The meeting was the second session of Space Traffic Management (STM) subgroup 3, a forum chaired by the European Commission department that brings together EU member states, European space industry associations, standardisation experts and space law specialists, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

Participants were briefed on the current “standards landscape” for space traffic by Organisme Luxembourgeois De Normalisation (ILNAS).

They also received updates on a draft “Rules of the Road” standard being prepared by CEN-CENELEC, the European standards bodies.

A non-governmental organisation, Cosmos for Humanity, presented a “space sustainability label.”

Focus on standardisation and operator guidance

Attendees exchanged views on areas in space traffic management that could benefit from further standardisation and on ways to help operators navigate existing standards, the Commission said.

STM subgroup 3 contributes to work on “fostering the STM regulatory aspects” under the EU’s Joint Communication on an EU approach to Space Traffic Management, with an emphasis on non-binding measures.