EU celebrates trade victory as Colombia lifts frozen fry import duties

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Colombia has revoked anti-dumping duties on EU exports of frozen fries, ending a six-year World Trade Organization dispute with the European Union.

The duties were removed under Colombian Resolution 108 of 11 March 2026, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The measure had affected EU exports worth about €19.3 million per year.

The duties were first imposed by Colombia in 2018 on imports of frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

A WTO panel and arbitrators working under the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) found the 2018 duties breached WTO anti-dumping rules in 2022.

A compliance panel later found Colombia’s first attempt to implement the rulings was also inconsistent with WTO rules on 23 October 2025.

What is the MPIA?

The MPIA is a system set up in 2020 by the EU and other WTO members to allow appeals in trade disputes while the WTO’s Appellate Body is not functioning, the Commission said.

This is the first dispute to reach the full “compliance stage” through the MPIA — meaning the process has run through to a confirmed change in the disputed measure — with both the EU and Colombia participating.

The MPIA covers about 60% of world trade, and has been used in multiple WTO disputes, including an EU case involving China and the enforcement of intellectual property rights.