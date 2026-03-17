NATO, Indo-Pacific partners pledge deeper cyber defence ties in Prague

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NATO member countries and partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea have agreed to deepen cooperation on cyber defence after meeting in Prague.

The agreement was reached at the Cyber Champions Summit on 16 March in the Czech capital, bringing together senior political, military and technical officials working on cybersecurity, NATO informed on Monday.

Participants agreed to develop cyber defence cooperation through more expert-level exchanges across political, military and technical channels.

Artificial intelligence — computer systems that can perform tasks such as identifying patterns in data — was discussed as a tool that could help detect cyber threats faster and support defence at scale.

Attendees also discussed shifting from “reactive defence” towards “anticipatory resilience” against malicious cyber activity, NATO said.

Annual summit launched in 2023

NATO said the Cyber Champions Summit is held annually with NATO support and is designed to improve mutual understanding, share best practice and encourage cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The summit was first held in Lithuania in 2023.

NATO also noted that Allies and Indo-Pacific partners reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, including on cyber defence, which it described as one of the “Flagship Projects” for practical collaboration on shared security interests.