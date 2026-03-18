EU energy imports hit 57% dependency as oil and gas dominate supply

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The EU’s energy import dependency rate was 57% in 2024, meaning nearly 60% of the bloc’s energy needs were met by net imports.

Oil and petroleum products made up 67% of the European Union’s energy imports in 2024, with natural gas accounting for a further 24%, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.

Solid fossil fuels such as coal represented 4% of imports, while electricity accounted for 3% and renewable energy 2%.

The United States was the largest source of the EU’s imported oil and petroleum products at 16%.

Natural gas imports came mostly from Norway, which supplied 30%, it added, while Australia provided the biggest share of solid fossil fuel imports at 31%.

Big differences between EU countries

Import dependency varied widely across member states, with the highest levels in Malta at 98%, Luxembourg at 91% and Cyprus at 88%, Eurostat said.

The lowest dependency rates were recorded in Estonia at 5%, Sweden at 27% and Latvia at 29%.

The figures were published in Eurostat’s “Energy in Europe — 2026 edition” interactive publication, which presents EU and national energy indicators with data visualisations and summaries.