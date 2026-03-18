EU simplifies gas import rules as Russian phase-out deadline looms

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The European Commission has published updated guidance on how EU countries should apply rules phasing out Russian gas imports, including procedures for approving imports of gas from other suppliers.

The guidance relates to the REPowerEU Gas Regulation, which sets legal requirements to phase out natural gas imports from Russia, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

It stressed that the update comes against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East and a need to avoid unnecessary barriers to imports of non-Russian gas entering the EU.

A first implementation deadline also took effect today.

Imports under short- or long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas that were concluded, or amended, after 17 June 2025 are now prohibited if they involve Russian gas.

LNG is natural gas that has been cooled into liquid form for shipping, while pipeline gas is delivered through pipelines.

What the updated guidance covers

The updated guidance clarifies procedural details on prior authorisation for non-Russian gas imports, the Commission said.

Prior authorisation refers to an approval process that can be required before an import goes ahead.

The document was updated after consultations with national authorities and stakeholders, the Commission said.

It lists options EU countries can use within the rules to handle approvals more quickly, including faster authorisations, simpler document submission, exchanges between authorities, and mutual recognition of prior authorisations.

The Commission stated it wants processes simplified so non-Russian cargoes can travel to the EU with fewer administrative obstacles.