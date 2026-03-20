Cyprus EU presidency pushes for bold digital, justice and economic reforms

Credit: Government of Cyprus

Cyprus has told European Parliament committees that its presidency of the Council of the EU, which runs until the end of June 2026, is focusing on issues ranging from tackling online harms and organised crime to work on the digital euro.

Cypriot ministers set out their plans in a series of hearings with MEPs across committees in late January and February, according to a Parliament summary released on Friday.

Justice and Public Order Minister Constantinos Fytiris said gender equality would be a core focus, including action against gender-based violence and online violence, and work linked to the EU’s next gender equality strategy for 2026–2030.

MEPs called for progress on the long-stalled EU anti-discrimination directive and raised concerns about risks linked to digital platforms and artificial intelligence.

Several committees raised budget issues ahead of negotiations on the EU’s next long-term spending plan, with MEPs pressing for funding for areas including culture and media, fisheries, the Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion policy.

Digital policy, borders and the economy

Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister Michael Damianos told the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee that priorities included the EU’s 2030 consumer agenda, protecting minors online and tackling deceptive consumer practices, while Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou said the presidency wanted rapid progress on “digital omnibus” files and to conclude negotiations on customs reform.

MEPs called for stronger enforcement of the Digital Services Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act — two EU laws covering online platforms and the use of AI — and asked about proposals including a possible social media ban for minors.

On justice and home affairs, Fytiris highlighted priorities including tackling serious and organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism, as well as child sexual abuse and digital threats.

Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection Nicholas A. Ioannides stated migration would be a focus, including implementing the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact and strengthening returns through partnerships with non-EU countries.

Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said Cyprus would prioritise work to enhance the EU’s financial resilience and would focus on launching negotiations on a digital euro — a proposed electronic form of central bank money — along with progress on a savings and investments union.

Keravnos also told MEPs the presidency would seek progress on revising the Tobacco Directive and on the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

On foreign and defence policy, Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos declared supporting Ukraine would remain a priority, including through sanctions, while Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said the presidency would focus on backing Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defence industry and maritime security.