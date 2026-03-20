Slovenia gets €366m in EIB financing to drive transport, SMEs, green growth

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Slovenia received €366 million in new European Investment Bank Group financing in 2025, with funding focused on road upgrades, business lending and support for innovation.

The total was 15% higher than in 2024, rising from €319 million a year earlier, the EIB Group announced in a release on Thursday.

It said the latest annual figure brings its financing in Slovenia to more than €1.4 billion over the past five years.

The 2025 total included €227 million from the European Investment Bank and €139 million from the European Investment Fund, which supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — smaller firms that make up a large share of most economies.

Separately, €6 million was channelled to Slovenia in 2024 from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, an economic-stimulus programme set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the largest deals was a €120 million EIB loan to Slovenia’s national motorway company DARS to build a bypass near the south-eastern city of Novo Mesto, a project intended to improve traffic flow and road safety near the border with Croatia.

The EIB also provided a €100 million guarantee to UniCredit Banka Slovenija to facilitate lending to mid-sized companies.

“We are supporting projects of vital importance for Slovenia — from safer and greener transport to the increased competitiveness of local companies,” EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said.

Equity and guarantees for smaller firms

The European Investment Fund said its work in Slovenia in 2025 included equity and guarantee support for innovation and SMEs.

It stated a main part of that activity was the Slovene Growth Equity Investment Programme, a €220 million initiative co-funded with SID Banka, backing growth equity, early-stage ventures, technology transfer and succession financing.

The EIB Group added the programme and other EIF-backed initiatives support companies including Chipolo, which makes Bluetooth trackers for locating misplaced items, and SharpEdge, which sells Japanese kitchen knives.

The EIB Group also said its advisory unit worked with national and local authorities on preparing investment projects in areas including flood risk management, climate adaptation, and sustainable transport and energy.