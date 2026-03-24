Invasion of Ukraine: Main high-voltage power line between Moldova and Europe cut

Moldovan President Maia Sandu prepares to vote in the presidential election and referendum on joining the EU, at a polling station in Chisinau on 20 October 2024. Credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Belga

Overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine have cut the main high-voltage power line between Moldova and Europe, reported Moldovan President Maia Sandu on social media.

Moldovan public broadcaster previously reported, citing the national grid operator, that the line in question was the Isaccea-Vulcanesti line.

That power link between Ukraine and Moldova, among others, is said to have been damaged during an attack on Monday evening and has been out of service ever since. The grid operator has called for the public to use electricity sparingly.

Although alternatives have been used to replace the power link, Sandu says the situation remains precarious. Sandu added that the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure are a war crime “and an attack on us all”.