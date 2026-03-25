Hungary to 'gradually halt gas supplies' to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the audience during the first Patriotic Rally at the Millenaris Cultural Center in Budapest, Hungary, March 23, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced plans to gradually reduce gas supplies to Ukraine until Russian oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary are re-established.

In a video posted on Facebook, Orbán argued that breaking Ukraine's oil pipeline blockade is critical for ensuring Hungary’s energy security.

Ukraine claims the Druzhba pipeline, which traverses its territory, was damaged by Russian strikes on 27 January and has yet to be repaired. Hungary and Slovakia accuse Kyiv of neglecting the necessary repairs.

In retaliation, Orbán is blocking a €90 billion European loan intended for Ukraine.

Last week, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, announced an EU initiative to help restore the pipeline’s operations.

Hungary and Slovakia are also stalling formal adoption of new EU economic sanctions against Russia, citing unresolved issues with the Druzhba pipeline.

According to the Hungarian Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, considered close to Orbán’s administration, Hungary has become one of Ukraine’s leading gas suppliers.

The foundation notes that Hungary’s share of Ukraine’s imported natural gas rose significantly, from 2.5% in 2022 to 14% in the first ten months of 2025.

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