EU launches contest to spotlight energy-saving in fishing and aquaculture

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The European Commission has opened entries for a new EU-wide competition to showcase projects cutting energy use and emissions in fisheries and aquaculture.

The first edition of “Energy Transition for EU Fisheries and Aquaculture Champions” will run in 2026 under the Energy Transition Partnership (ETP), a Commission-backed initiative focused on helping the sector shift to cleaner energy, the EU executive said.

Projects can apply in three categories: innovations for energy transition in fishing operations, advances in energy efficiency for aquaculture, and an infrastructure innovation award.

Applications must be submitted in English via an online form by 2 April 2026, with all applicants due to be informed of the outcome in the second half of April.

Ceremony planned at European Maritime Day

Selected projects will be recognised at a dedicated ceremony during European Maritime Day on 22 May 2026 in Limassol, Cyprus, the Commission said.

To be eligible, applicants must be a registered legal entity and have implemented their project in one or more EU member states.

The Commission said projects must also involve a technology or solution at a minimum of TRL-7 — a “technology readiness level” indicating the system has been demonstrated in an operational environment.